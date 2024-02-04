Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $101.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $120.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.41.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 29.1% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 9,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $837,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.