Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,579 Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Tenaris by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,104,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,652,000 after buying an additional 48,677 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,096,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,740,000 after acquiring an additional 275,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,946,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,424,000 after purchasing an additional 167,024 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 2,895.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,842,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,007 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Tenaris by 73.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,830,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,825,000 after purchasing an additional 774,800 shares during the last quarter. 11.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on TS shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

Tenaris Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TS opened at $32.10 on Friday. Tenaris S.A. has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $37.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.04.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.27). Tenaris had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

