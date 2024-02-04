Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 306 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,981 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of SAP by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,492 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in SAP by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after buying an additional 969,505 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 7,585.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 362,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,379,000 after acquiring an additional 357,521 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SAP by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,297,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,458,000 after acquiring an additional 335,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SAP by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,311,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,924,000 after acquiring an additional 297,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SAP shares. StockNews.com upgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

SAP stock opened at $177.06 on Friday. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $112.57 and a twelve month high of $177.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

