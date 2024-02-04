Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,229 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 188.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.79.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $315.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.48. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $317.37. The firm has a market cap of $160.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,197,792.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

