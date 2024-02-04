Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,399 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNC. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 13.0% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Centene by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 8.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 186,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,817,000 after acquiring an additional 14,070 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 467,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 807,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,440,000 after purchasing an additional 69,361 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $75.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $79.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.20 and its 200-day moving average is $70.81. The stock has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

