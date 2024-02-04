Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Lowered to C$63.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$58.00 to C$61.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exchange Income presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$63.15.

Shares of Exchange Income stock opened at C$47.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$46.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.00. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of C$42.05 and a 12 month high of C$55.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.76.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$687.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$657.17 million. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 5.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exchange Income will post 3.0689207 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 99.25%.

In other Exchange Income news, Director Donald Streuber bought 5,000 shares of Exchange Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$45.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$226,250.00. Also, Director Edward Warkentin bought 1,115 shares of Exchange Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$44.84 per share, with a total value of C$49,995.04. 6.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

