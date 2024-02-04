Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Lifted to “Overweight” at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $120.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Euronet Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $112.29.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $103.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.85. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $73.84 and a 12-month high of $121.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,710,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,500,000 after buying an additional 548,457 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $45,866,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,309,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,818,000 after buying an additional 431,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,069,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,912,000 after buying an additional 349,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

