enVVeno Medical (NVNO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th.

enVVeno Medical Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ NVNO opened at $4.31 on Friday. enVVeno Medical has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $6.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On enVVeno Medical

An institutional investor recently raised its position in enVVeno Medical stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.25% of enVVeno Medical worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

enVVeno Medical Company Profile

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

