Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) and Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB) Head to Head Survey

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) and Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Entravision Communications and Starco Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entravision Communications 0.11% 3.15% 0.94% Starco Brands -9.21% -12.81% -6.53%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.4% of Entravision Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Entravision Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.8% of Starco Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entravision Communications $956.21 million 0.36 $18.12 million $0.01 390.39 Starco Brands $7.81 million 9.00 $810,000.00 ($0.01) -15.00

This table compares Entravision Communications and Starco Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Entravision Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Starco Brands. Starco Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Entravision Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Entravision Communications and Starco Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entravision Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Starco Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Entravision Communications has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Starco Brands has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Entravision Communications beats Starco Brands on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties. It also offers a suite of end-to-end digital advertising solutions, including digital commercial partnerships services, as well as advertising customers billing and technological and other support services, including strategic marketing and training; and Smadex, a programmatic ad purchasing platform that enables advertising customers or ad agencies to purchase advertising electronically and manage data-driven advertising campaigns through online marketplaces. In addition, the company provides a mobile growth solution, such as managed services to advertisers looking to connect with consumers on mobile devices; and digital audio advertising solutions for advertisers. Further, it sells advertisements and syndicated radio programming solutions through its Entravision radio network. The company operates various television stations; and Spanish-language radio stations. It serves advertisers from various industries, such as e-commerce, retail, entertainment, gaming, delivery services, financial technology, communications, lifestyle, and travel. Entravision Communications Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Starco Brands

Starco Brands, Inc. markets consumer products through retail and online in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, food, cooking oils, beverages and spirits, and wine under the Winona, Whipshots, and Breathe brand names. The company was formerly known as Insynergy Products, Inc. and changed its name to Starco Brands, Inc. in September 2017. Starco Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

