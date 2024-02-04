Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. Enservco has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $1.38.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 37.49% and a negative return on equity of 369.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enservco during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Enservco in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Enservco in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Enservco in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Enservco by 220.6% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

