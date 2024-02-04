Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Trading Down 7.6 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. Enservco has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $1.38.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 37.49% and a negative return on equity of 369.83%.
About Enservco
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
