Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) PT Raised to $59.00

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Enova International in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enova International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enova International from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Get Enova International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ENVA

Enova International Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:ENVA opened at $53.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 10.27 and a quick ratio of 12.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.71 and a 200-day moving average of $49.93. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.54. Enova International has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $63.56.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $583.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.34 million. Enova International had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 15.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enova International will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENVA. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enova International by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Enova International by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Enova International by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Enova International by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enova International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,067,000 after acquiring an additional 11,837 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enova International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enova International, Inc operates as a financial services company with online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.