ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Stock Performance

ENGlobal stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. ENGlobal has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $7.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.35.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 398.63% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The firm had revenue of $9.45 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENGlobal

ENGlobal Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ENGlobal by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ENGlobal by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 70,886 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ENGlobal during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in ENGlobal during the 1st quarter valued at $1,064,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ENGlobal by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 62,089 shares in the last quarter. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

