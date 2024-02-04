ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
ENGlobal stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. ENGlobal has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $7.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.35.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 398.63% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The firm had revenue of $9.45 million during the quarter.
ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.
