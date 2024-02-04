EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of EnerSys from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair lowered shares of EnerSys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

ENS stock opened at $97.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $78.81 and a fifty-two week high of $113.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.38 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 17.45%. EnerSys’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EnerSys will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.44%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENS. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 189.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 625.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1,386.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

