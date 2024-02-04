Energi Price Down 3.3% This Week (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC on exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $9.03 million and approximately $236,052.21 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Energi has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00083244 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00030383 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00021202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006515 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006410 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 73,394,852 coins and its circulating supply is 73,394,817 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

