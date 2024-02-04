Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Van Strum & Towne Inc.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 1.9% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 406,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,286,000 after purchasing an additional 140,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 174.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,128,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,012. The stock has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $100.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.87.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMR

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.