Electroneum (ETN) Market Cap Hits $40.33 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $40.33 million and $450,266.74 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Electroneum has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005888 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000048 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,964,774,688 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

