Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) Price Target Raised to GBX 160

Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 150 ($1.91) to GBX 160 ($2.03) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ecora Resources Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ECOR stock opened at GBX 89.70 ($1.14) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 91.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 98.82. Ecora Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 81.40 ($1.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 149.20 ($1.90). The firm has a market cap of £231.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1,794.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Ecora Resources alerts:

Ecora Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Ecora Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Ecora Resources

In other news, insider Marc Bishop Lafleche purchased 57,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of £51,531 ($65,511.06). Corporate insiders own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver primarily in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.