Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.25-8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83. Eastman Chemical also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.250-8.000 EPS.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE EMN opened at $82.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.00. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $68.89 and a 12 month high of $91.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.26%.

EMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.36.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth $140,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 431.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 59.4% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

