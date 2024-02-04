DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Receives $23.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.33.
DXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
DXC Technology Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.87. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.28.
DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DXC Technology Company Profile
DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).
