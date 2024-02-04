DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.35-3.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.42 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.000-3.050 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on DXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DXC Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup downgraded DXC Technology from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research reissued an underperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of DXC traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $21.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,618,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average of $22.28. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $29.85.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in DXC Technology by 656.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in DXC Technology by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in DXC Technology by 32.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

