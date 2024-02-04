Dover (NYSE:DOV) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.95-$9.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.61-$8.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.73 billion. Dover also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.950-9.150 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $165.91.

Get Dover alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dover

Dover Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOV traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.75. 1,406,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. Dover has a one year low of $127.25 and a one year high of $159.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.62 and its 200 day moving average is $143.14.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dover

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Dover by 16.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Dover by 7.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 7.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,704,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Dover by 2.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 221,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

(Get Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.