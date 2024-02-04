Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Sold by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,843,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,485 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Douglas Emmett worth $176,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DEI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,142,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,799,000 after acquiring an additional 135,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,032,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,326,000 after acquiring an additional 772,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 15.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,186,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,089 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at $114,497,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 91.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,155,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411,463 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Douglas Emmett

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. sold 91,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $1,269,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $13.05. 1,731,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114,479. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 108.75 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 633.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DEI. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.11.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

