Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $47.54 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $48.16. The stock has a market cap of $116.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.55.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.