Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 265,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after buying an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $69.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.22 and its 200 day moving average is $66.91. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.