Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Cuts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,656 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $997,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.8% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 19,135 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.2% during the third quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 862 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the third quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, JSF Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 160.5% during the third quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total value of $927,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,220,540.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,223,209. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $641.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on COST

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of COST opened at $709.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $465.33 and a one year high of $714.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $657.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $594.22.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.