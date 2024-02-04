Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.140-1.290 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $345.0 million-$375.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $372.5 million. Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.600-3.750 EPS.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $80.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.82 and a 200-day moving average of $83.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 0.98. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $75.87 and a 52-week high of $91.01.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $315.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.98 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 62.18%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLB. StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 8,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total value of $763,298.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,365.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total value of $1,610,410.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,626,050.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 8,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total value of $763,298.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,365.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,096 shares of company stock valued at $6,956,524 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Quarry LP increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 248.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 52.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 831 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

