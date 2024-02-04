Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Shares Down 1.3%

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$58.23 and last traded at C$58.63. Approximately 71,321 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 63,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$59.39.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DCBO shares. CIBC boosted their target price on Docebo from C$65.00 to C$68.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Docebo from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.
Docebo Trading Down 1.3 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director James Merkur sold 9,000 shares of Docebo stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.40, for a total transaction of C$615,600.00. In other Docebo news, Senior Officer Alessio Artuffo sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.66, for a total value of C$5,172,864.00. Also, Director James Merkur sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.40, for a total value of C$615,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 989,000 shares of company stock valued at $45,388,464 over the last three months. Company insiders own 42.99% of the company’s stock.
About Docebo
Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.
