Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.13% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $6,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LVZ Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,598,000. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $897,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 53,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $58.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.96. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $60.70.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

