Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOMP) Shares Down 0.7%

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.80 and last traded at $17.87. 8,211 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 7,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Dime Community Bancshares Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average of $16.53.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.3438 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

