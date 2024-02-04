dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Shares Down 1.6%

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) fell 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$6.68 and last traded at C$6.69. 49,039 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 178,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.80.

A number of research analysts have commented on DNTL shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$11.50 price target on shares of dentalcorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Scotiabank set a C$8.50 price target on shares of dentalcorp and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$13.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.09, a PEG ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

