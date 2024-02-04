DeltaFi Hits 24 Hour Volume of $16,786.84 (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last week, DeltaFi has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. DeltaFi has a market cap of $86.08 million and approximately $16,786.84 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeltaFi token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeltaFi Profile

DeltaFi’s launch date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi.

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.

[Telegram](https://t.me/deltafi%5Flabs)[Discord](https://discord.gg/deltafi)[Medium](https://medium.com/deltafi)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40219359/deltafi%5Fwhitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling DeltaFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

