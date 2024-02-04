DEI Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $144.10 Million (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. DEI has a total market capitalization of $144.10 million and approximately $71.20 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DEI has traded 9% lower against the dollar. One DEI token can now be bought for about $0.0193 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.07 or 0.00158043 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00009349 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

