Decred (DCR) Trading Down 3.3% This Week

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for about $16.41 or 0.00038503 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a market capitalization of $259.80 million and approximately $7.29 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Decred has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.63 or 0.00125824 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00021539 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00008288 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000101 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000197 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 136.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About Decred

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,830,792 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.