Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $246.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,819,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,265. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $248.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.96. The company has a market capitalization of $182.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 15.02%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

