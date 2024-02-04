CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management reduced its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 223,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 32,948 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $15,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,425,416,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $389,723,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 97.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,483,154 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $379,052,000 after buying an additional 2,711,102 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.09. The company had a trading volume of 10,539,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,611,158. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $94.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.03. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $90.62.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.12%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

