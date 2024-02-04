Critical Review: Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) vs. Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI)

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Free Report) and Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Akerna and Digihost Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akerna 0 1 0 0 2.00 Digihost Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Akerna currently has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 271.06%. Given Akerna’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Akerna is more favorable than Digihost Technology.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Akerna has a beta of 3.02, indicating that its share price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digihost Technology has a beta of 6, indicating that its share price is 500% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Akerna and Digihost Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akerna $9.82 million 0.28 -$79.06 million ($7.10) -0.04 Digihost Technology $24.19 million 2.10 $4.33 million ($0.80) -2.16

Digihost Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Akerna. Digihost Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akerna, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Akerna and Digihost Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akerna -339.99% N/A -113.03% Digihost Technology -104.74% -37.45% -29.63%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.0% of Akerna shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Digihost Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Akerna shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Digihost Technology beats Akerna on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in the United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a retail analytics platform. In addition, the company operates Solo, a seed-to-sale tagging and tracking software platform, and Trellis, a cultivation and compliance software platform. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Digihost Technology

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company focuses on the blockchain industry in the United States. The company mines for cryptocurrency. Digihost Technology Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

