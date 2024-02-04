Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Credit Acceptance from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Credit Acceptance from $354.00 to $347.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen began coverage on Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an underperform rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credit Acceptance has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $381.75.

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $582.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.48. Credit Acceptance has a twelve month low of $379.77 and a twelve month high of $616.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $514.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $484.79. The company has a quick ratio of 18.50, a current ratio of 18.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.18, for a total value of $262,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,338.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $95,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

