Coveo Solutions (CVO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.
Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.05). Coveo Solutions had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of C$41.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$42.10 million.
Coveo Solutions stock opened at C$9.91 on Friday. Coveo Solutions has a 12-month low of C$6.02 and a 12-month high of C$12.16. The stock has a market cap of C$528.50 million, a P/E ratio of -25.41, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48.
About Coveo Solutions
Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.
