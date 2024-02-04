Costello Asset Management INC Sells 20,220 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Costello Asset Management INC lowered its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,910 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 20,220 shares during the quarter. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 279.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.69.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.37. 4,983,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,673,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $39.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.71. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

