Costello Asset Management INC Sells 10,217 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Costello Asset Management INC trimmed its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 89.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,217 shares during the quarter. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in RTX were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 87,932.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,277,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,779,000 after buying an additional 261,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in RTX by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.98. 6,067,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,394,522. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.77 and its 200 day moving average is $82.14. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $104.91.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on RTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

