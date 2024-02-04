Costello Asset Management INC Decreases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Costello Asset Management INC reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,536 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.3% of Costello Asset Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 444.4% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.85.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.60 on Friday, reaching $58.15. 14,952,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,162,418. The stock has a market cap of $119.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $79.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

