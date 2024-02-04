Costello Asset Management INC Acquires 110 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ITW. Bank of America lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.00.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $256.06. 1,391,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.06 and a twelve month high of $267.12. The company has a market cap of $77.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.22.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

