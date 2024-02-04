Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.15

Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.15 and traded as high as $1.34. Cortexyme shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 47,487 shares trading hands.
Cortexyme Stock Up 1.5 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $40.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cortexyme
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cortexyme by 10.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 872,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 84,018 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 422.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 279,239 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 29,961 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $650,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.
About Cortexyme
Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cortexyme
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.