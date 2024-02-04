Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Upgraded to Buy by Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $8.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $1.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised Core Scientific from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Core Scientific Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of CORZ stock opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. Core Scientific has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Core Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners.

