Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Given New C$5.80 Price Target at Echelon Wealth Partners

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Echelon Wealth Partners from C$5.40 to C$5.80 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Desjardins raised their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Cormark raised their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Converge Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.19.

TSE:CTS opened at C$4.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.37. The stock has a market cap of C$995.14 million, a PE ratio of -97.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.84. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of C$2.24 and a 52 week high of C$6.23.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$710.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$604.95 million. Converge Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.5805627 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Converge Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

