Contrasting Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) & Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB)

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) and Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.6% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sandy Spring Bancorp and Thomasville Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandy Spring Bancorp 0 4 0 0 2.00 Thomasville Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $25.25, indicating a potential upside of 5.78%. Given Sandy Spring Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sandy Spring Bancorp is more favorable than Thomasville Bancshares.

This table compares Sandy Spring Bancorp and Thomasville Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandy Spring Bancorp $704.60 million 1.52 $122.84 million $2.73 8.74 Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sandy Spring Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Thomasville Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Sandy Spring Bancorp and Thomasville Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandy Spring Bancorp 17.43% 8.73% 0.95% Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Sandy Spring Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Thomasville Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $2.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Sandy Spring Bancorp pays out 49.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Sandy Spring Bancorp has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thomasville Bancshares has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sandy Spring Bancorp beats Thomasville Bancshares on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, D.C. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products. Its loan products include commercial real estate loans, construction loans, and business loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines, installment loans, and personal lines of credit. The Investment Management segment offers investment management and financial planning, including cash flow analysis, investment review, tax and retirement planning, insurance analysis, and estate planning to individuals, families, small businesses, and associations. The company also provides wealth management services. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Olney, Maryland.

About Thomasville Bancshares

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Thomasville National Bank that offers various banking products and services. It offers checking and savings account; and loan products comprising mortgages, and consumer and commercial loans, as well as wealth management and mobile banking services. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

