Contrasting Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) & Shimadzu (OTCMKTS:SHMZF)

Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Free Report) and Shimadzu (OTCMKTS:SHMZF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.7% of Shimadzu shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of Autoscope Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Autoscope Technologies and Shimadzu, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autoscope Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Shimadzu 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Autoscope Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Shimadzu pays an annual dividend of $7.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 29.7%. Autoscope Technologies pays out 47.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Shimadzu pays out 24.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Shimadzu is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Autoscope Technologies and Shimadzu’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autoscope Technologies $12.40 million 3.32 $1.20 million $1.10 6.86 Shimadzu N/A N/A N/A $30.48 0.84

Autoscope Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Shimadzu. Shimadzu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autoscope Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Autoscope Technologies and Shimadzu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autoscope Technologies 39.12% 19.68% 17.36% Shimadzu N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Autoscope Technologies beats Shimadzu on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autoscope Technologies

Autoscope Technologies Corporation develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection applications in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway. The company provides Autoscope video systems that process video input from a traffic scene in real time and extracts the traffic data, including vehicle presence, bicycle presence/differentiation, counts, speed, length, time occupancy, turning movements, and flow rate; and RTMS radar systems that use radar to measure vehicle presence, volume, occupancy, speed, and classification information for roadway monitoring applications. It also offers IntellitraffiQ software that provides traffic measurement and data collection across large and small areas. The company markets and sells its products to end users comprising federal, state, city, and county departments of transportation, port, highway, tunnel, and other transportation authorities, as well as system integrators or other suppliers of systems and services who are operating under subcontracts in connection with road construction contracts. Autoscope Technologies Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Shimadzu

Shimadzu Corporation provides science and technology solutions in Japan. It operates through Measuring Instruments, Medical Equipment, Industrial Equipment, and Aircraft Equipment business segments. The company offers analytical and measuring instruments include gas and liquid chromatography, gas and liquid chromatograph-mass spectrometry, columns, reagents, and consumables, software and informatics, molecular spectroscopy, elemental analysis, surface analysis, life science lab instrument, material testing, non-destructive testing, total organic carbon analysis, continuous monitoring analysis, thermal analysis, particle size analysis, and balance products. It provides medical systems comprising angiography, fluoroscopy, mobile C-arm, radiography, mobile X-ray systems, PET, and fluorescence imaging products; consist of diffraction gratings, aspherical mirrors, laser mirrors and windows for high power lasers, polka-dot beam splitters, and precision refractometers. In addition, the company offers vacuum and industrial machinery, including turbo molecular pumps, helium leak detectors, multi deposition system, vacuum heat-treatment furnaces, liquid delivery equipment gear pumps, mechatronic systems glass fiber winders, liquid crystal injection system, and dynamic balancing machines. Further, it provides hydraulic equipment, such as hydraulic gear pumps, power packages, and multi control valves; aircraft equipment, including electro-mechanical actuators, flight control systems, landing gear systems, ferromagnetic object detector, and underwater optical wireless communication; and optical devices including diffraction grating, aspherical mirrors, laser and power mirrors, polka-dot beam splitter, and precision refractometer. Shimadzu Corporation was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

