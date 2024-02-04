Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Holdings Raised by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,669 shares during the period. Constellation Brands comprises about 1.9% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $14,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total transaction of $33,036,421.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 681,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,177,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 593,130 shares of company stock valued at $146,487,062 in the last 90 days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Constellation Brands stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $250.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,168,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,221. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.32. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.15 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on STZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.24.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

