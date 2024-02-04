Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:CNXA) Stock Price Down 11.6%

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA – Get Free Report) shares fell 11.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.36. 4,802,825 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 18,231,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.
Connexa Sports Technologies Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14.
About Connexa Sports Technologies
Connexa Sports Technologies Inc operates as a sports company. It offers Slinger Launcher, a portable padel tennis ball launcher and pickleball launcher. The company also offers Gameface AI, a performance analytics application for sports. It delivers products, technologies, and services across the watch, play, and learn activities in sports.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Connexa Sports Technologies
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Connexa Sports Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connexa Sports Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.