Connable Office Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Connable Office Inc. reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,695 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.1 %

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.13. The stock had a trading volume of 9,321,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,343,018. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $178.16 billion, a PE ratio of 75.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.